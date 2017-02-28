Raspberry Pi Zero W features WiFi and Bluetooth Connectivity for IoT

Today, Raspberry Pi celebrates 5 years from the launch of its first version in 2012 launching a new product: the Raspberry Pi Zero W.

This new flavour of the Raspberry Pi is very similar to the current Raspberry Pi Zero launced in November 2015, but with the addition of the Cypress CYW43438 chip, the same chip installed into the Raspberry Pi 3 model B.

This means this new device will be able to use WiFi (802.11n) and Bluetooth 4.0 connectivity without using any kind of external USB dongle.

Features

1GHz, single-core CPU

512MB RAM

Mini-HDMI port

Micro-USB On-The-Go port

Micro-USB power

HAT-compatible 40-pin header

Composite video and reset headers

CSI camera connector

802.11n wireless LAN

Bluetooth 4.0

The cost for this device is about $10 (€11 here in Italy).