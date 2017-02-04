Kde Plasma 5.9 is Finally Available in Arch Linux

As an Arch Linux and Kde lover, I’m pleased to let you know that the new Kde Plasma 5.9 is finally available into the stable repository.

As you may know, this new major release of Plasma Desktop is bringing a lot of new and interesting features as Global Menus, a feature I’m very curious to try.

Here is a video showing the most interesting features of Plasma 5.9.

Updating Plasma

If you’re already using Plasma on your Arch Linux machine, the only thing you have to do is simply update your system with the following command:

sudo pacman -Syu

Installing Plasma

If you are new with Kde Plasma and you want to install it from scratch you can follow this tutorial I wrote some time ago.

Starting from today I’ll try this new version of Plasma and I’ll write a personal review about this interesting Desktop Environment!