RaspBerry BerryBoot: Fixing “cannot find my data partition”

Some time ago, I had a problem with formatting my 32 GB MicroSD card using BerryBoot, a tool useful for installing multiple operative systems on a RaspBerry Pi.

Everytime I tried to format my MicroSD card, the BerryBoot tool displayed me the following error:

“cannot find my data partition 🙁 “.

Here is how I fixed it:

  • – Remove your MicroSD card from your RaspBerry and attach it to a PC running Linux.
  • – Open a terminal and run the following command:

  • mke2fs -t ext4 -O ^has_journal /dev/mmcblk0p2

  • Obviously, make sure the second partition for BerryBoot in your MicroSD is /dev/mmcblk0p2.
  • This command will create the correct filesystem for completing the installation process for any kind of operative system supported by BerryBoot.
  • Remove your MicroSD card from your PC and attach it again to your RaspBerry Pi: from now on, you will be able to run BerryBoot with no problems!