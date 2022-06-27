Converseen Image Converter is Available on Flathub

Share 0 Shares

Converseen, the image converter and resizer for Linux, is now available on Flathub as a Flatpak package in order to be easily installed on any Linux distribution.

What’s Converseen

Converseen is an open source and cross-platform batch image processor that allows you to convert, resize, rotate and flip an infinite number of images with a mouse click.



With Converseen you can also transform an entire PDF file into a bunch of images with the characteristics you prefer: you can choose one of the 100+ formats, you can set the size, resolution and the filename.

For more informations about Converseen you can visit the project’s website.

What’s Flatpak

Flatpak is a tool for managing applications and the runtimes they use. In the Flatpak model, applications can be built and distributed independently from the host system they are used on, and they are isolated from the host system (‘sandboxed’) to some degree, at runtime.

In order to install a Flatpak package on your system, you may need to follow this guide for managing the Flatpak packages.

How to install Converseen using Flatpak

Install:

flatpak install flathub net.fasterland.converseen

Run:

flatpak run net.fasterland.converseen

Thank you very much to Mailaender for creating this awesome Flatpak package and for contributing to the project! 🙂

You can visit the Flathub page for more informations about the Converseen Flatpak package.