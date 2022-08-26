Converseen Image Converter is Available on Snapcraft

Share 0 Shares

Converseen, the image converter and resizer for Linux, is now available on Snapcraft as a Snap package in order to be easily installed on Ubuntu and any Linux distribution that supports Snap.

What’s Converseen

Converseen is an open source and cross-platform batch image processor that allows you to convert, resize, rotate and flip an infinite number of images with a mouse click.



With Converseen you can also transform an entire PDF file into a bunch of images with the characteristics you prefer: you can choose one of the 100+ formats, you can set the size, resolution and the filename.

For more informations about Converseen you can visit the project’s website.

What’s Snap

A snap is a bundle of an app and its dependencies that works without modification across many different Linux distributions. Snaps are discoverable and installable from the Snap Store, an app store with an audience of millions.

In order to install a Snap package on your system, you need to have snapd installed on your system. Distributions based on Ubuntu, usually come with snap already installed. Other Linux distributions like Arch Linux, Fedora, openSUSE and other, although they don’t already have snap pre-installed, do support it and you can install it simply following this guide: Installing snapd.

How to install Converseen using Snap

You can get Converseen via snap using this button:



You can also install Converseen using the graphical package manager of your ditribution or using the command line running this simple command:

snap install converseen

Why I suggest you to install Converseen using Snap on Ubuntu?

Although Converseen is available within the official Ubuntu repositories, it is rarely updated to the latest version. Moreover, the version contained into the Ubuntu repositories uses ImageMagick 6 instead of the most modern ImageMagick 7. Unfortunately, ImageMagick 6 on Ubuntu, at the moment, is compiled without the libraw support. This means that the raw file support for digital cameras like Canon, Sony, Nikon, etc, is managed by an external program called ufraw.

Unfortunately, ufraw is now unmaintained and has been removed from the official repos, so it’s impossible to install it on Ubuntu in an easy way.

The snap version of Converseen instead, not only is compiled using libraw, but it also supports some extra formats like heif/heic.

For any kind of information about Converseen, and if you want to install it in any other way, feel free to visit the project’s page.